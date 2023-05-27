Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.97 and last traded at $81.97. 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

