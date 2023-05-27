Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Leju
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.