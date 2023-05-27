Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,426,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 4,761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,142.3 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

LKREF remained flat at $6.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CLSA lowered Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

