Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.15 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $104.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,889,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,844,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.003026 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.