Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.