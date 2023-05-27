Loop Capital Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $205.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $180.18.

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

