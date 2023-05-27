Loop Capital Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $200.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

