Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,283. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

