Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177,891 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $248,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,283. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average is $204.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.