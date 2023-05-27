Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.52. 3,072,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,283. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

