Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,420.81

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,420.81 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

