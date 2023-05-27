MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

