Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.23

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as low as $25.15. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,034 shares.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

