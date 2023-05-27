Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.33. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 497,988 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
