Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.33. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 497,988 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

