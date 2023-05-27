Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $38.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.06.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
