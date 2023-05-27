Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $108.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

