Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 119,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

