Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

