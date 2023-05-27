Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $171.76 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.