Martin Brand Purchases 19,484 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.25) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,011,650.30).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, for a total transaction of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand acquired 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,484 ($105.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,102 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,747.98.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

