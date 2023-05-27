Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $720,600.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.