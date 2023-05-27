Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.
Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
