Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.