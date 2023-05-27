Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

