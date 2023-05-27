Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,402,000 after purchasing an additional 295,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.