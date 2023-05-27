Matthew C. Harris Sells 169,716 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $5,059,233.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $113,140,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 1,182,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,308. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
