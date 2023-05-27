Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD) Financial Review

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Qudian alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qudian and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Qudian.

This table compares Qudian and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million ($0.20) -6.85 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.40 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -59.94% -2.97% -2.71% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Volatility & Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qudian beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Rating)

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.