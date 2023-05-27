Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 51,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,482. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

