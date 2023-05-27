Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.
Medtronic Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
