Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,655,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Medtronic by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,836,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,471,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

