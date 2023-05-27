Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.
Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:MDT traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,655,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
