Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mersen Price Performance

Mersen stock remained flat at C$38.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$27.74 and a 52 week high of C$38.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.22.

About Mersen

Featured Stories

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Advanced Materials and Electrical Power segments. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles, as well as surge protection, lightning protection, and power monitoring solutions; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

