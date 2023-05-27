MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.60 or 0.00080974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $96.31 million and $1.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025607 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,685.11 or 1.00052208 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.48335701 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,679,619.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

