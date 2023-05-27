Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.86

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $11.44. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 5,432 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

