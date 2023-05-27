Michael A. Martino Purchases 76,890 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Martino acquired 76,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,298.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

