Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

