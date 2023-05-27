Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Up 444.3% in May

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 444.3% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,283. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minim will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

