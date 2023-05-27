Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Up 444.3% in May

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 444.3% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MINM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,283. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
