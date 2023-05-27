Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,671,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 9,005,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.9 days.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRVGF remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Mirvac Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

