Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,700 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,095,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,947.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

