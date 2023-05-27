Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,700 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,095,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,947.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.15.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
