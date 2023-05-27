Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 24,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.