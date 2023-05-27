Mizuho Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $9.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
