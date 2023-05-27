Mizuho Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $9.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.