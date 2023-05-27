Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

