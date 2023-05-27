Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $178.25 million and $2.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,071,396 coins and its circulating supply is 644,387,879 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.