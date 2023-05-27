Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 24,524 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,382. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

