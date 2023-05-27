Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,146. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.