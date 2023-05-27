Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 6,701 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Masco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after buying an additional 187,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

