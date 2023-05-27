Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.90. 2,839,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,546. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

