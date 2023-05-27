Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WPP worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 88,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,769. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

