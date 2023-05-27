Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 442,997 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,364. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.