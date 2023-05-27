Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares during the period.

ANGL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.25. 633,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

