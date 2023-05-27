Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Hanesbrands worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 7,059,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,437. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.